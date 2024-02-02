Friday Cannon Fodder: accountability

Good Friday morning, TSFers. We’ve all made it through another week (and into the month of February) and that’s something to smile about. I bet you think that with the title “Accountability” and a picture of Mikel Arteta, today’s CF is about something to do with his regime at the club and his expectations. You’d be wrong.

I wanted to check in with everybody on how they’re doing with resolutions so far this year. Like I said last month, it helps to check in and to hold ourselves accountable. I successfully completed Dry January. I’ve gotten into a regular workout routine. I fell short of my goals to read more, however. It’s alright. I’ll do better this month.

Another thing I’m aiming to do better with this month: posting to TSF. It’s been kinda difficult to write about this squad and this season, at least for me. I know I’m not the only one in that boat - other writers have expressed similar to me.

Arsenal are what they are. We know they’re a really good team with some flaws. We expected them to be strong this season, so there isn’t the same magic as last year. They’ve still got an outside chance at the Premier League title, but their odds are long and will be virtually extinguished if they fail to beat Liverpool at the weekend.

Maybe the Champions League will create a bit of buzz. I said at the beginning of the season that the squad has a better chance of winning the CL than the PL. But the long layoff from the group stage has dulled the excitement of Arsenal being back in the premier European competition. We’ll see how things feel in a few weeks when the Gunners travel to Porto.