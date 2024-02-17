Burnley 0 - Arsenal 5: keepin’ it goin’

Arsenal smashed Burnley at Turf Moor, pumping five past the over-matched home side and not giving them a sniff at the other end. It was dominance from the Gunners from the opening whistle to the final one.

Arsenal have scored 21 and conceded just 2 over the past five Premier League matches. It’s the best league start to a calendar year in club history. Today marks the first time in club history they’ve scored 5+ goals in back-to-back away league matches. The Gunners have hit a vein of incredible form, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it has come after the extended break and midseason training trip.

Martin Ødegaard put the Gunners ahead less than five minutes into the match with a brilliant volley into the bottom corner of the net from just outside the box. Gabriel Martinelli, who was excellent on the afternoon despite not getting himself on the scoresheet, played a clever outside of the foot cross that deflected to the Arsenal captain.

Bukayo Saka scored the first of his brace on a penalty late in the half after Leandro Trossard was taken down. He scored his second on the other side of halftime, blasting the ball into the roof of the net at the near post after Ødegaard picked him out. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz turned it into a rout, adding goals in the 66th and 78th minutes.

Arsenal were way, way too much for Burnley on the afternoon. The home side looked as if they were chasing shadows trying to keep up with Arsenal zipping the ball around the pitch with one- and two-touch passing. The other half of good passing is good movement — the Arsenal attackers, especially Kai Havertz, were pulling the Burnley defense apart, darting here and there into pockets of space and creating more space in doing so.

A few observations:

Ben White was playing like a midfielder, picking up the Zinchenko role from the other side.

Jakub Kiwior looks a solid player. He’s growing in confidence on the ball. He had a nice piece of defending on Fofana covering for Saliba in the first half.

Declan Rice makes everything tick. His ability to cover the entire pitch takes pressure off each and every teammate. The scary part is he’s still improving with the ball at his feet — his passing is getting better and he’s picking his spots to burst through the pressure on the dribble.

Martin Ødegaard is playing as well as anybody in the Premier League right now. The tweak that has him dropping deeper to pick up the ball combined with putting another body in the middle of the park has created the time and space he needs to dictate matches.

The Kai Havertz-Leandro Trossard combination leading the line is clicking. They have an excellent understanding of where they need to go to support the other / the wide players and both have a knack for finding pockets of space that unsettle the defense. I think part of is working is both are willing to come back to show for the ball as well as run beyond. That variability and interplay is tough to defend.

With the Champions League knockout stages starting this week, don’t underestimate the value of blowing the doors off teams in the league like Arsenal have been doing lately. Putting the game out of reach early allows Mikel Arteta to rotate and rest players. And the guys on the pitch from both sides ease off a bit when they know the result isn’t in question. Those little bits of energy saved could make the difference going forward.

Arsenal are flying high. This is great.