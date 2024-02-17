Arsenal vs. Burnley: banana peel?

Arsenal travel north to take on Burnley in the Premier League today, looking to stretch their Premier League winning streak to start 2024 to five matches. The Clarets are searching for their first win of the calendar year and just their second win at Turf Moor in the league this season. They sit 19th in the table on 13 points, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

They’ve got better (worse?) than a 95% chance to be relegated, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play spoiler. They’re a young team, hungry to prove themselves and eager to keep growing. Manager Vincent Kompany would love to get one over on Mikel Arteta, his Manchester City buddy. There are no easy away games in the Premier League. Arsenal can’t overlook Burnley.

When the two sides met at the Emirates earlier this season, Arsenal prevailed 3-1. The Gunners took a 1-0 lead in at halftime but were pegged back less than 10 minutes into the second half. William Saliba restored the lead three minutes after Arsenal surrendered it, and Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the insurance goal in the 74th minute. That goal turned out to be a somewhat important one — Fabio Vieira saw a straight red for a lazy, poor challenge in the 83rd minute.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

I’m most interested if Mikel Arteta sticks with the lineup and setup that he went with against West Ham. It would seem foolish to change much from a plan that dismantled an opponent 6-0. He seems to have found something with dropping Martin Ødegaard deeper and getting additional bodies into the center of the park. The formation has two and sometimes three players functioning as #10s which seems to help break down deeper blocks.

Having so many bodies central also creates space on the flanks for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. You can’t give players like Martin Ødegaard and Leandro Trossard time and space on the ball in the middle. But if you close them down, that means you can’t get the second and third defender out to outnumber the wide attackers nearly as quickly.

The Gunners have also started to go more direct at times, especially down the left. Gabriel Martinelli has incredible pace, and when teams do try to press Arsenal, they’re looking for the long ball to spring him into the space created by the opponent pushing up to press. Don’t look now, but the Gunners are moving up the Open Play xG rankings. The attack is starting to hum, and they should be able to keep it going against the second-worst defense in the Premier League.

KEY MATCHUP

Martin Ødegaard’s resurgence is a massive driver behind Arsenal’s attacking renaissance, so I’ll be watching what Vincent Kompany does to try to slow him down. As mentioned above, Ødegaard is dropping deeper, which makes it tougher to stop him getting on the ball in the first place. It’s also more difficult to pick him up as he moves from the middle third into the attacking third because the movement can pull players out of position. Earlier in the season when he was more static and operated in a smaller area of the pitch, it was easy for opponents to say “right, he’s going to be somewhere around this space most of the time, that means [player] will primarily be responsible for him.” And all of that dovetails with Ødegaard seeming to be fully fit after spending a chunk of the fall playing at less than 100%.

TEAM NEWS

It was good news on the injury front for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta this week. All of Emile Smith Rowe (ankle), Fabio Vieira (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are close to coming back. Arteta, as he usually is, was tight-lipped about individual statuses however, saying “Some of them have been progressing better than others.” I’d expect some but not all to be on the bench for today’s match.

Thomas Partey is “progressing really well” and back on the training pitch already following his setback. Mikel Arteta hopes to have him available in a couple of weeks.

Vincent Kompany will be without Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Jordan Beyer and Lyle Foster. Charlie Taylor is a doubt.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard





Unchanged from last time out



Burnley - Trafford, O’Shea, Brownhill, Berge, Asignon, Ramsey, Fofana, Amdouni, Esteve, Delcroix, Odobert

WHAT: Arsenal at Burnley

WHERE: Turf Moor

WHEN: Saturday, February 17th, 7 am PT | 10 am ET | 3 pm GMT

US TV: USA Network and UNIVERSO. Streaming on NBCSports.com (TV plan required)

