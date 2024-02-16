Arsenal Women sell out Emirates for Manchester United clash

Arsenal women have sold out the Emirates for this weekend’s massive match against Manchester United. It’s the first time the club have sold out the Emirates for a Women’s Super League match. The other sellout came for the Champions League match against Wolfsburg last season.

Said manager Jonas Eidevall, “It’s another milestone but I feel these milestones now happen over shorter periods of time and that’s amazing because that’s how progression and a snowball acts when it starts rolling.”

When Eidevall took over the team in 2021, they drew 10,000 for a match against Chelsea. The sellout for this weekend’s match shows how far things have come in such a short period of time. When you invest in and support women’s sport as Arsenal and this fanbase have, the returns are massive.

Once the official number comes in for Saturday’s match, Arsenal will have featured in all of the top five most-attended women’s league matches in England. The overall women’s English attendance record is last year’s FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United that drew 77,930 people. The 2022 Champions League semifinal between Barcelona and Wolfsburg holds the overall women’s club football attendance record at 91,648.

Eidevall and the players have spoken time and again about the advantage playing in front of a large, raucous crowd creates for the team. It amps them up and can be intimidating for opponents. They will be hoping the atmosphere on Saturday does the same.

Manchester United trails Arsenal by four points for third place, the final Champions League spot. An Arsenal win stretches the lead to seven points with eight matches to play and would give the Gunners a near hammerlock on the spot. A United win cuts the deficit to a single point, putting the pressure on the Gunners to get a result every weekend.

The squad have two more matches at the Emirates this season after Saturday: Tottenham on March 3rd and Leicester City on April 21st. I’d hope and expect that North London Derby to sell out. I’m not sure about that match against mid-table Leicester City, although I wouldn’t put it past the Arsenal women’s supporters to make it happen. They’ve been consistently excellent in their support and will continue to put up impressive, record-setting attendance numbers.