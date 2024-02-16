Champions League: Italy expected to overtake England in UEFA coefficient

For the first time this season, Italy are expected to finish ahead of England in the UEFA season association club coefficient ranking, per Opta’s modeling. The top two countries in the ranking at the end of the season earn an extra spot in the group stage of the Champions League. For Italy, England, Germany, and Spain, that means the fifth place club in the final table would earn a spot in the group stage.

The ranking is based off points obtained by all member clubs from an association (country) in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. The points breakdown is on UEFA’s website. The coefficient is an average score of the points obtained by all the member clubs from an association.

As the chart shows, Italy and England are heavy favorites to get the extra spots. If England doesn’t make it, it’ll be because Manchester United and Newcastle United both crashed out of Europe entirely in the Champions League group stage. If they’d dropped down to the Europa League, they’d still be earning points for England. Instead, they’re a drag on the average that will need some deep runs from the clubs still alive. Fortunately, England are favorites to win all three competitions: Manchester City are the CL favorites, Liverpool the Europa, and Aston Villa the Conference.

Remember: the format of the Champions League changes next season to a 36-team table. There will still be pots and a draw, however. Each club will be placed into one of 4 pots and will play 8 matches, one home and one away, against two teams from each pot. The top eight teams in that table go straight to the knockout stage. The next 16, places 9 through 24, participate in a play-in round to make the knockouts. There is only one draw for the knockouts, which will set a seeded, static bracket to the final.

It’s not likely to matter all that much to Arsenal whether England get the extra spot or not, at least not in terms of where they finish in the table this season. According to one projection (Scott Willis’ model), the Gunners have a minuscule 0.3% chance of coming in 5th. It may matter a little bit next season — having another top club in the Champions League means that club will have to deal with taxing midweek fixtures, potentially negatively influencing their league performance. Of course they also have the additional funds the CL brings to strengthen their squad, so it may be a wash.

In case you’re curious, Scott has Arsenal at 2.8% to finish 4th, 32.7% for 3rd, 35.2% for 2nd, and 28.9% to win the league. He has Manchester City (37.4%) and Liverpool (33.6%) both with better chances to win the title, although it’s more or less an even, three-legged race.

Regardless of whether England get the extra, fifth spot in the Champions League next season, it would take a collapse of epic proportions for Arsenal to miss out on the premier competition in Europe. *knocks on wood*