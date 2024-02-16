Friday Cannon Fodder: storytelling

Good Friday morning, TSFers. Once again, we’ve made it through the week, and that’s worth something! Our reward here in D.C. is snow that is forecast to start this evening and continue through the night, leaving anywhere between 1 to 4 inches. If we get a decent amount, I may share some videos of Gunner the Rescue playing in it. He loves snow.

The main character, or at least one of them, on Twitter yesterday was the financial advice columnist for The Cut, which is some spinoff / related-entity of The New Yorker. She was scammed into putting $50,000 cash into a shoebox and handing it to a stranger. That article is a wild ride. There are dozens of points in that story, along the road to actually being parted with a giant stack of cash, where I (and most people) would have said, “now wait just one darn minute here” and ended the interaction.

Scams are no joke. They’re getting more sophisticated by the day. They prey on people and cause incredible harm. But also, this one...yeah. It seems a pretty big strike against your qualifications for being a financial advice columnist if you’re getting bilked out of $50K. And choosing to share it with the world, too. When life gives you lemons, I guess.

Until yesterday, I was not aware of The Cut. They’ve got some wild pieces on there. Nothing like people writing about completely unhinged stuff to make you feel like you’ve got your shit together, at least comparatively.

There is some part of me that is — envious isn’t the word but it’s in that oeuvre — of these remarkable experiences these humans have had to provide fuel for their writing. Maybe it’s that they’re good storytellers, accentuating and dressing up the important parts to write something compelling. Either way, off the top of my head, I’ve not had such experiences to inspire a similarly enthralling opus.

What about y’all? Do you have any wild stories that border on the incredible, leaving the reader / listener incredulous? I promise I’m not fishing for material. I’m not going to steal your tales and write about them.