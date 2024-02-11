Arsenal vs. West Ham United: do better

Arsenal travel across London to take on West Ham for the third time this season looking to get some revenge for the first two meetings. The Hammers bounced the Gunners from the Carabao Cup 3-1 at the start of November and prevailed 2-0 in the Premier League at the end of December. Mikel Arteta’s side more than owes David Moyes’ bunch one.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Arsenal dominated West Ham in the Premier League meeting at the Emirates. They completely outplayed the visitors but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Gunners had 30 shots in the match to West Ham’s 6. You have to go back to 2007 to find the last time Arsenal fired more shots without scoring, also against West Ham. Since that win, the Hammers have drawn four and lost two in all competitions, no wins.

The Hammers have had Arsenal’s number recently, the two wins this season and a draw when the clubs met for the second time last season. That record is undoubtedly helped by an unsustainable scoring streak — they’ve scored 7 of their last 9 shots against the Gunners. Jarrod Bowen has four in his last seven in all competitions against the Gunners and Said Benrahma has taken a penalty against Arsenal in three straight matches.

Will the Gunners be able to get their attack going against the Hammers?

KEY MATCHUP

My eyes will be on Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger has three goals and two assists in seven career matches against West Ham in the Premier League. More notably, he seems to have rediscovered his scoring form. He scored two off the bench against Crystal Palace and netted against Liverpool.

Arsenal need to keep their attack firing and Martinelli is a big part of that. His direct play and pace push opposing defenses back. When he’s on form, opposing teams can’t over-commit to stopping Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard on the right side.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka should be good to go after the winger limped off against Liverpool. He also suggested that his players who had injuries were progressing well but did not give any specifics beyond that. Gabriel Jesus missed the Liverpool match with some irritation in his knee. Oleksandr Zinchenko had to be substituted at halftime with a calf problem. Both face late fitness tests. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain out, although the former’s injury setback is not thought to be terribly serious.

David Moyes will be without Lucas Paqueta. Michael Antonio, while back in training following a knee injury, is not yet match fit. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was substituted off last weekend following a collision, is expected to be available.

NUTS AND BOLTS

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard





Gabriel makes 150th appearance

Kiwior in at left back

Trossard returns to starting line-up



Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/iEpmdlGzhj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2024

West Ham - Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Alvarez, Bown, Aguerd, Soucek, Emerson

Our XI to face Arsenal is locked in pic.twitter.com/hcvYwtxon0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 11, 2024

WHAT: Arsenal at West Ham

WHERE: London Stadium

WHEN: Sunday, February 11th, 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm GMT

HOW TO WATCH: USA Network. Streaming online on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.