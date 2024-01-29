Monday Cannon Fodder: rediscovered

Good Monday morning TSFers, I hope y’all had a nice weekend. Mine was sullied by both NFL Conference Championship games coming out the opposite way from how I wanted but that’s sports for ya. Fortunately I’m not going to have to rely on secondary sports for my entertainment anymore — Arsenal have ten matches in the next 6-ish weeks before the next international break in mid-March, including the knockout stages of the Champions League.

On the bright side from the weekend, I rediscovered some music I enjoyed in college and have been vibin’ out — Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco. I came back across their oeuvres, or at least their earlier stuff, because I was building a playlist of let’s call it easy listening hip-hop.

I’ve got some (hopefully) interesting Arsenal stuff coming later today. Until then, what have you been listening to lately? Have you discovered new artists? Did your favorites release new music? Are you going with the old standbys?