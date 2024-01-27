Liverpool vs Arsenal Women: three things to watch, how to stream live

Arsenal Women travel to Prenton Park, seeking revenge for Liverpool’s opening day win at the Emirates Stadium. It’s a game that Arsenal have to win to keep pace with Chelsea in the WSL, after Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 on Saturday. Arsenal should have Kim Little and Leah Williamson in the squad, though neither are in line to start on Sunday. Here are three things to watch for.

Miedema or Maanum at #10

Last season when Arsenal came to Prenton Park, Frida Maanum starred, scoring a superb goal in a 2-0 win. Maanum had started the previous match, against Lyon, in the number 10 role, and she kept her position, with Vivianne Miedema reduced to a substitute role. Maanum would keep her place in the Arsenal lineup for the rest of the season, often as a #10, with Miedema coming back in as the starting striker before rupturing her ACL. Now, Miedema is once again the incumbent in the #10 position, starting against Watford and Everton, with Maanum playing midweek in the Conti Cup. Maanum offers much of the off ball defensive work that Jonas Eidevall values, but Miedema adds the quality to break down deep defences.

McCabe or Catley at left back?

There’s another dilemma at left back. Katie McCabe is one of Arsenal’s leaders and has started all but one game for Arsenal in the WSL this season. Eidevall generally likes to play her, but he also likes playing Steph Catley. With Emily Fox having joined earlier this month, McCabe won’t start at right back. She could end up starting further up the pitch, or she could be on the bench.

Breaking deep blocks down

When Liverpool beat Arsenal in the first game of the WSL season, they did so by preventing Arsenal from building in their preferred areas of the pitch, and forcing Arsenal to go wide earlier. Arsenal notably crossed the ball a lot against Liverpool, but did so when Liverpool had lots of bodies back defending. One thing Arsenal have been working on since the winter break is adding more fluidity to the team, but also adding positional differences, with the two central midfielders pushing wider, and with wingers and full backs who are comfortable in different zones and channels. Broadly speaking, Arsenal have been able to create better chances in the three matches of 2024, though Watford and Reading are both at the bottom of the Championship. Against Everton, Arsenal were able to create high quality chances. At points this season Arsenal have under performed xG in part because the chances aren’t of high quality.

Predicted lineup (4231): 1. Zinsberger; 2. Fox, 28. Ilestedt, 3. Wubben-Moy, 7. Catley; 21. Pelova, 13. Wälti; 9. Mead, 11. Miedema, 19. Foord; 23. Russo

Substitutes: 14. D’Angelo (GK), 5. Beattie, 6. Williamson, 10. Little 12. Maanum, 15. McCabe, 25. Blackstenius, 27. Codina, 32. Cooney-Cross

WHAT: Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women, WSL

WHEN: Sunday, January 27th, 11:30 AM EST/8:30 AM PST/4:30 PM GMT

WHERE: Prenton Park, Tranmere

HOW TO WATCH: Paramount+ (US, streaming), Sky Sports (UK)