Tuesday Cannon Fodder: controversial

Good Tuesday morning, y’all. The snow is still on the ground here in D.C. but it’s melting. And that makes me sad. The pace will only quicken, too. It’s supposed to get to and above 60 degrees on Thursday or Friday. Weather can be wild. Last week, two separate snowstorms. This week, we end the week feeling like spring. I’m sure at some point in the next 10 days, it’ll cold snap again. We’ll get another polar vortex or polar bomb or some new thing I’ve never heard of.

Today’s CF is brought to you by the random Twitter post I saw this morning during my quick scroll. It read something like “Arsenal fans, what are your unpopular opinions about the club.” For those of you who aren’t Very Online, that’s a spinoff of the meme format below — “what opinion of yours has everybody like this” or something like that.

So let’s hear them. What are your unpopular Arsenal opinions?