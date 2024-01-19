Leah Williamson nears return from ACL injury

Leah Williamson, Arsenal’s influential centre back and the captain of the England women’s national team is nearing her return from the ACL rupture she suffered in April 2023. The injury ruled her out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and has also seen her miss the first three months of the 2023-24 WSL campaign.

Williamson has been in full training for about a month, with her involvement stepping up in recent weeks, as Arsenal went on a warm-weather training trip to Portugal. Speaking before Arsenal’s match tomorrow against Everton, Jonas Eidevall said, “Tomorrow will be a little bit too soon, but after that, I definitely think she’s in contention to be in matchday squads. Potentially in the next weekend’s fixture.”

Arsenal play Reading midweek in the Conti Cup, and are away to Liverpool next weekend. Arsenal will progress from the Conti Cup group stage with a win, or by matching Tottenham’s result, with the quarter-finals of the competition taking place on 7 and 8 February.

Williamson spoke about her rehabilitation from injury to the Telegraph in an interview with Tom Garry.