Friday Cannon Fodder: throwback

By Aaron Lerner
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v Olympiakos Piraeus: Group G - UEFA Europa League Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Happy Friday, TSFers! You did it, you got through another week, and a glorious weekend with Arsenal returning to the pitch is your reward. The Gunners are the first match of the weekend, which can be dicey. A good performance and we can sit back, relax, and enjoy the rest of the football. A bad one and we spend the next two days wailing and gnashing our teeth.

Today’s topic comes from a TSF tweet yesterday with which people seemed to enjoy engaging, sparked by the Karim Benzema-to-Arsenal rumors: what are some of the other classic / throwback transfer links from over the years?

The most popular answer by far was the gentleman in the header image: Yann M’Vila.

I won’t share the rest of the responses because I don’t want to preempt the discussion in the comments, but trust me, there were plenty of good names that brought me back. What are some of your favorites?

