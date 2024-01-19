Friday Cannon Fodder: throwback

Happy Friday, TSFers! You did it, you got through another week, and a glorious weekend with Arsenal returning to the pitch is your reward. The Gunners are the first match of the weekend, which can be dicey. A good performance and we can sit back, relax, and enjoy the rest of the football. A bad one and we spend the next two days wailing and gnashing our teeth.

Today’s topic comes from a TSF tweet yesterday with which people seemed to enjoy engaging, sparked by the Karim Benzema-to-Arsenal rumors: what are some of the other classic / throwback transfer links from over the years?

If we're going to the Benzema-to-Arsenal well, what are some of the other hits we should play?



William Carvalho always comes to mind for me. — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) January 18, 2024

The most popular answer by far was the gentleman in the header image: Yann M’Vila.

I won’t share the rest of the responses because I don’t want to preempt the discussion in the comments, but trust me, there were plenty of good names that brought me back. What are some of your favorites?