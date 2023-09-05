 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kai Havertz to swap Nike for Puma sponsorship

Looking to jumpstart his Arsenal career, the German is moving on from the American manufacturer to Puma

Kai Havertz is off to join Germany during the international break, he decided to show up to camp in a full Puma outfit, signaling his move to the German brand.

Kai has been with Nike his entire pro career so this is a big switch for the former Champions League winner, earlier today he posted this image to instagram displaying himself in a blackout silhouette of new Puma boots. Expect an official announcement in the coming months from Kai on his socials.

The German international is not the only player making the switch, Footy Headlines has a running list of all the players exiting Nike in 2023, add one more to the list for our new boy.

Here is to hoping Kai’s new sponsorship can lead to a successful date with Arsenal, as all relationships take time according to dating expert, Mikel Arteta.

