Kai Havertz to swap Nike for Puma sponsorship

Kai Havertz is off to join Germany during the international break, he decided to show up to camp in a full Puma outfit, signaling his move to the German brand.

Kai has been with Nike his entire pro career so this is a big switch for the former Champions League winner, earlier today he posted this image to instagram displaying himself in a blackout silhouette of new Puma boots. Expect an official announcement in the coming months from Kai on his socials.

| Kai Havertz on IG



Wolfsburg pic.twitter.com/8gwvhkgnFI — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) September 5, 2023

The German international is not the only player making the switch, Footy Headlines has a running list of all the players exiting Nike in 2023, add one more to the list for our new boy.

Here is to hoping Kai’s new sponsorship can lead to a successful date with Arsenal, as all relationships take time according to dating expert, Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta comparing Kai Havertz to dating his wife is not what we expected to see



Havertz is yet to score a competitive goal for Arsenal. Four games. Zero goals.



Arteta hasn't lost faith, however.



: https://t.co/LiUnNYWt0X#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/X4dXPoLR5y — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 4, 2023