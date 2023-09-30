Arsenal vs. Bournemouth match thread: next man up

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth, who are searching for their first Premier League win of the season. The Cherries have three draws and three losses on the season and sit just outside the relegation zone in 17th place. Hopefully the Gunners’ banged-up squad won’t be the tonic that cures their woes.

In one sense, nobody really cares that the Gunners have a bunch of injuries and players at less than 100%. The Premier League table certainly doesn’t care nor do their competition for a place towards the top of the standings. Arsenal need to find a way to win without their first choice lineup. They struggled to do that down the stretch last season. They cannot let it happen again, especially so early in the season.

Mikel Arteta could nearly field a starting XI from the players in the training room. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are definitely out. Bukayo Saka (foot), Declan Rice (back), Leandro Trossard (hamstring), and Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) have all not trained this week. William Saliba and Fabio Vieira were both held out of the midweek match against Brentord in the Carabao Cup with undisclosed knocks.

Bournemouth are fully healthy and available for selection today. Summer signing Tyler Adams (from the USMNT) made his debut for the club in a substitute appearance midweek and could be in line to start today.

Arsenal - Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Nketiah





Saliba at the back

⚡ Saka on the wing

Rice in midfield



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/50sRUNLdsH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2023

Bournemouth - Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Philip, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke, Kluivert

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

WHERE: Vitality Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, September 30th 7 am PT | 10 am ET | 3 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.