Katie McCabe signs new contract

Katie McCabe has signed a new contract for Arsenal. McCabe, the Ireland captain, had a year left on her contract and had been the subject of concrete interest from Chelsea. The deal should take McCabe to over a decade at Arsenal. A versatile player, McCabe played left back, left wing, right wing, and as one of two attacking midfielders last season, scoring 3 goals and assisting 4 in the WSL, including the crucial winner against Manchester City. One of Arsenal’s leaders, she was instrumental towards the end of last season, wearing the armband after Kim Little and then Leah Williamson went down with injury. She then captained Ireland in their first ever World Cup, where McCabe scored Ireland’s first (and only) goal, beating Kailen Sheridan directly from a corner.

Katie McCabe has something to say… pic.twitter.com/dLvnBVYCQh — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 29, 2023

McCabe is a truly instrumental player for Arsenal, and her signature is important. She’s grown up at the club, having made the move to Arsenal are age 18. Arsenal have done a good job this summer of securing new contracts for their existing squad, with McCabe, Frida Maanum, Lia Wälti, Kim Little, Jen Beattie, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord, all re-signing since the end of the season.

McCabe said, “Arsenal is home for me and I’m excited to have committed my future to this football club,” while head coach Jonas Eidevall said, “Katie McCabe brings us so much on and off the pitch, so we are delighted to say that she has signed a new contract here with us. She has been one of the top performers in world football over the past few years and her quality and character are integral to what we do here.”