Wednesday Cannon Fodder: League Cup quiz

It’s Hump Day, TSFers! Arsenal are in action today in the Carabao Cup against Brentford. Hopefully Mikel Arteta deploys an entirely rotated squad, although I’m not holding my breath. I’m expecting some first-choice players to start.

The Carabao Cup is a ridiculous name for a competition that plenty of people would rather not exist in it’s current form. To be fair, I think that’s more of a big club mentality than a small one. The magic of the cup and the (now somewhat illusory?) opportunity for lesser clubs to win silverware still has appeal, just not for Arsenal.

In case you were curious, Carabo is a Thai energy drink brand.

Today’s quiz is a simple, expected one: name the League Cup Winners. The quiz goes all the way back to 1961, so most of us are going to be guessing club names for varying numbers of years until we were alive and gained the capacity to form memories.

Bit of a giveaway here, but Arsenal have won the League Cup twice: 1986-87 and 1992-93. Both were won during George Graham’s time in charge of the club. I don’t really see the club winning another anytime soon. The League Cup is the fourth most important of the four competitions the Gunners play in every season.