Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur match thread: what we’re made of

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most anticipated North London Derbies in recent memory. The two clubs are tied for second in the Premier League on 13 points. After several seasons of the NLD being a bit of an afterthought because one or both of the clubs were struggling, it’s back to being a premier fixture between two top teams.

The Gunners seem to be rounding into form after a slow-ish start to the season where the play looked a bit off. Spurs might be quite good. New manager Ange Postecoglou has reinvigorated his side and the Tottenham support, and they’ve come from behind to claim seven points this Premier League season already. They’ve not played the most challenging schedule so far this season, so a trip to Arsenal will be a measuring stick to gauge their progress and how good they actually are.

Arsenal are without both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The Brazilian winger picked up a hamstring injury against Everton and the Belgian has a hamstring / knee problem that forced him out of training late in the week. Thomas Partey is still out for a few weeks with his groin injury. Mohamed Elneny is back on the bench for Arsenal.

Spurs will be without Ivan Perisic, who will miss the majority of the season with an ACL injury sustained in training this week. Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Bryan Gil are all out injured. Gio Lo Celso is back in training but not yet match fit.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Tottenham

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Sunday, September 24th 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Vieira, Ødegaard, Saka, Jesus, Nketiah

Our starting line-up for today's north London derby



COME ON YOU GUNNERS!

Tottenham - Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson