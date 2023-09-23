Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: A Rivalry Reborn

Fresh off of an electric win to begin their Champions League campaign, Arsenal return to the pitch this Sunday as they host rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first North London Derby of the Premier League season.

It pains me to say it, but Tottenham might actually be…good? After last season’s horror show under the unhinged Antonio Conte, Spurs looked directionless, finishing 8th. Then, as if to rub salt in the wound, Harry Kane, Tottenham’s all-time scoring leader, left north London after more than a decade for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. From an Arsenal perspective, it was the cherry on top of a delightfully decadent sundae, as the Gunners reclaimed their rightful position above Spurs in the table while sealing a Champions League berth, finishing second, a full 24 points ahead of Spurs.

Enter Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic manager was hired in the summer to right the ship and and has immediately revived the once-rotten corpse on White Hart Lane. Pundits and fans alike were sure that the absence of Kane was going to come back to haunt them, but so far, you’d have hardly known he was gone. Spurs’ 13 goals scored so far are tied for second in the league, with Tottenham veteran Son Heung-Min leading the line with 3 goals. The addition of PL veteran James Maddison has been brilliant so far, even despite his historical disdain of the Lilywhites. Even part-time pigeon impersonator Richarlison has gotten on the score sheet. Strange times, indeed.

But Spurs have yet to face a club on the level of Arsenal. The Gunners, despite a relatively slow start, are still very much the Arsenal that took off like a rocket last season and never looked back. Mikel Arteta spent the first few weeks tinkering with the lineup in less-than-convincing wins, but has landed on one that has Arsenal once again looking like the team that scored for fun and damn near took the title home.

Arsenal’s only real drawback this season has been the lack of goals. Last season saw the Gunners break the club record for goals scored in a PL campaign with 88 goals scored. So far, they have “only” put the ball in the net 9 times. But 3 points are the name of the game, and the Gunners have won 4 of 5, which has them level on 13 points with Spurs and Liverpool, making Sunday’s match a difference maker in the early stages of the season.

For those who have worried about the goal output, Wednesday’s Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven was a necessary salve. The Gunners scored 4 times, and looked like they could have scored a few more. They returned to their swashbuckling, dominant ways at the right time, with a confidence inspiring performance that comes right as Arsenal play their toughest match yet.

And now is something new for the previews: Five major talking points ahead of the match!

Do Spurs play open out of the gate, or do they sit back and look to frustrate Arsenal before launching a counter? That used to be a trademark of Spurs, but Ange has them playing much more flowing football from front to back, and they look a much more competent side in doing so, unfortunately.

Is the Gunners’ attack finally clicking, or was PSV an example of an overmatched opponent paying the price for playing open from the outset? The front four of Trossard, Jesus, Saka, and Odegaard looked as sharp as they have all season and all ended up on the scoresheet, but PSV also gave them space and time, a luxury they might not get on Sunday.

This tie has a recent history of going in the home side’s favor. Arsenal are coming off an emotional return to the CL. Will the hangover from Wednesday play a factor? Will they be riding a little too high off their impressive performance? Can Spurs catch Arsenal on their heels with an early goal, which the Gunners have been susceptible to recently?

Who starts in goal for Arsenal? David Raya has had two flawless performances, albeit against sides that did not test him very often. Arteta has been preaching a 1a/1b approach to his keepers in the press and indicating that he will rotate them as necessary. But if Raya starts, that may be the writing on the wall for Ramsdale.

Without Kane, who will take the requisite Spurs penalty that will get awarded?

The North London Derby has always been one of the PL’s marquee rivalries. It has fallen on hard times in recent years, but it once again looks like it could be a massive difference maker in the hunt for the title and Champions League. It is painful to have to watch Spurs become a side that plays well under an incredibly likable manager (Big Ange seems to be a genuinely good dude and the antithesis of Conte and Mourinho, personality wise), but the rivalry is always better when both teams are at their best.

Regardless of Spurs’ form, this is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates. The Gunners took a few matches to find their top gear, but when they are on it, it is tough to top them. They made a statement in this fixture last season after Spurs came into with a strong start under Conte, and, well, we all know how that worked out for them in the end.

It’s time to introduce Ange to the NLD and remind him and the rest of the noisy neighbors that North London is, and always has been, red.

WHAT: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

WHEN: Sunday, September 24th, 9am EST/6am PST/2pm GMT

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming live on Peacock

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.