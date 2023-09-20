Wednesday Cannon Fodder: [familiar music playing] quiz

Happy Hump Day, TSFers. Or should I say happy Arsenal return to the Champions League day?! I’ve been whistling the CL theme all morning. I’m sure my GF really enjoys that part. But I don’t care. Arsenal are back in the Champions League. After five long years in the hinterlands of the Europa League and one with *gasp* no continental football at all, the Gunners are back in prime time.

Arsenal stepped in with the quiz today, saving me from having to find one myself. I was going to find something CL related, but they did it for me. Name all Arsenal’s Champions League opponents. You get the country, you name the club. Best advice I can give: just fire off team names.

I would highly recommend this Players Tribune post from Martin Ødegaard about his career thus far and how he feels about Arsenal. Share your thoughts in the comments, in addition to how you did on the quiz.