Arsenal vs. Everton: buck the trend

Let’s face it: Everton are a bogey team for Arsenal. The Gunners have not won in their previous five trips to Goodison Park, four losses and one draw. Form doesn’t matter. The Toffees play the Gunners tough and used fixtures against Arsenal to jump-start themselves out of losing skids. Historically, Arsenal have won 100 matches against Everton, the most wins against a single opponent in English Football League history.

Everton’s issue has been scoring goals — they’ve got the largest difference between actual goals (2) and expected goals (7.3) in the Premier League. It’s an issue of chance conversion, something Sean Dyche is hoping new striker Beto will improve. The Toffees signed the Portuguese striker just before Deadline Day. He looked bright against Sheffield United.

On the other side of things, keep an eye on Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench. He’s scored eight goals in the Premier League against Everton, his highest total against any club. In the preseason, before his surgically repaired knee need a procedure to relieve some discomfort, he looked back to himself. I think we’ve forgotten how good he was and how good the Arsenal attack was before his injury at the World Cup. He transforms the side. Arsenal are one goal from 900 away goals in the Premier League. Perhaps it will be Gabby J who gets the marker.

The Gunners will be without Thomas Partey, who is still “a few weeks away” from returning from a groin injury according to Mikel Arteta. Mohamed Elneny, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL, he rejoined full training. There were reports during the week that Bukayo Saka is dealing with a lingering Achilles problem, but Mikel Arteta said he trained fully and that it was nothing to be concerned about.

Everton will be without Jack Harrison, who joined the club from Leeds United with a groin problem in the transfer window. Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dobbin, and James Tarkowski (who played every minute of the Premier League season last year) have all overcome minor knocks and problems to be available for selection.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Vieira, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

⚪️



Gabi at the back

Vieira in midfield

Eddie leads the line



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/vBORtGlw2w — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 17, 2023

Everton - Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Gana, Doucoure, Danjuma, McNeil, Beto

TEAM NEWS!



2️⃣ changes as McNeil and Mykolenko come in for Garner and Patterson.

Beto makes his Goodison debut



#EVEARS pic.twitter.com/qIKPLNg2CL — Everton (@Everton) September 17, 2023

WHAT: Arsenal at Everton

WHERE: Goodison Park, Liverpool

WHEN: Sunday, September 17th 7:30 am PT | 11:30 am PT | 4:30 pm BT

US TV: USA and UNIVERSO. Streaming on NBCSports.com.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.