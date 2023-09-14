Arsenal Women sign Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross

Arsenal Women have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross. Cooney-Cross from Hammarby. Cooney-Cross, 21, played every game at the Women’s World Cup for the 4th placed Matildas as part of a central midfield pairing with Katrina Gorry. Able to play in tight spaces as both a #6 and a #8, she’s been highly rated and was linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United, as her contract with Hammarby in Sweden expired at the end of 2023. Arsenal, though, agreed a few of an initial £140k last night, and completed the move at the of the end of the WSL transfer window tonight.

Cooney-Cross emerged in the A-League Women, where she played for Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers, and scored directly from a corner to win the 2021 Grand Final. In 2022 she moved to Sweden, and was emerging as a starter for the Matildas, having seen a lot of action off the bench in the Summer Olympics in 2021.

With her ability to use both feet, she could develop into a natural successor to Lia Wälti, but her range of passing will be valuable as Arsenal look to build from the departure of Rafaelle and the continued absence of Leah Williamson.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Cooney-Cross said, “I’m so excited to join this club. Arsenal just felt right as soon as I heard about the interest. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium in front of a big crowd for our first game there this season. I can’t wait to get started and help us achieve something big together.”

Jonas Eidevall said, “Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal. Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player, so we firmly believe she will be an excellent addition to our midfield, now and in the future.”

Cooney-Cross will wear the #32 shirt at Arsenal.