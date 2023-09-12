Arsenal Name Champions League Squad

Arsenal have named their Champions League squad for the upcoming group stage. The Gunners return to the premier competition after a six year absence that interrupted a streak of 19 consecutive seasons vying for Europe’s top trophy under Arsene Wenger. The Gunners have drawn into Group B along with Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and RC Lens.

Our Champions League Gunners pic.twitter.com/kUg6DDNzYN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2023

Each club in the Champions League is permitted a List A squad and List B submissions. List A is made up of a maximum of 25 players, eight of whom must be “locally trained players,” which are:

Club-trained players who were on a club’s books for three entire seasons or 36 months between the ages of 15 and 21

Association-trained players who were on another club’s books in the same association for three entire seasons or 36 months between the ages of 15 and 21

List A is set in stone from the time of submission and cannot be changed for the group stage. Before the Round of 16, a club may register as many as three new players. List B is submitted by midnight on the day preceding each match. A club may have an unlimited number of players on List B, but they must meet the following criteria:

Born on, or after, January 1st, 2002 and eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

Keeper James Hillson and defender Lino Sousa are included on List A because neither satisfy the List B criteria. Hillson is too old. Sousa has not been at Arsenal long enough.

I’d also point out that Cedric has made the roster. That man would survive an apocalypse, I think. And he’d still find a way to be front and center of every photo, probably shirtless.

Arsenal’s Champions League schedule:

vs. PSV - Wednesday, September 20th

@ Lens - Tuesday, October 3rd

@ Sevilla - Tuesday, October 24th

vs. Sevilla - Wednesday, November 8th

vs. Lens - Wednesday, November 29th

@ PSV - Tuesday, December 12th