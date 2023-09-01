Arsenal Women name Beth Mead in Champions League squad

Arsenal Women have named Beth Mead in the squad list for the first round of Champions League qualifying. The squad list was due yesterday, and covers the qualifying tournament next week. Should Arsenal progress to the second round, there would be an opportunity to register further signings.

Mead hasn’t played for Arsenal since being forced off in the late stages against Manchester United in November following a coming together with Hannah Blundell, where Mead ruptured her ACL. However, Mead has returned to full training in stepping up her recovery from the injury, and while it is unclear if she will play any part next week, her inclusion in the squad is a sign that Arsenal’s player of the season in 2021-22 and the Euros Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner is close to returning.

Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, and Teyah Goldie, who all have ACL injuries have not been included in the squad. Miedema, who had a small setback and required a minor surgery to clear up scar tissue, would be the next in line to return, with Williamson and Wienroither out until 2024.

All of Arsenal’s summer signings — defenders Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina, winger Cloe Lacassé and striker Alessia Russo — have been included in the squad.