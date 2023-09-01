Arsenal Transfer Deadline Day Deals and Rumors

The transfer window closes at 11 pm BT (6 pm ET) on Friday, September 1st. Arsenal have business to do, and there are some rumors worth tracking. The Gunners’ brass are still working to trim down the roster and ship out players on the fringes of the roster.

The big Arsenal transfer rumors on Deadline Day:

Nicolas Pépé - a mutual agreement to terminate his contract seems the mostly likely course of action at this point, which would save Arsenal more than £7M in wages. There had been some links to Saudi clubs but nothing concrete has materialized. Talks are reportedly ongoing, but without any breakthroughs as of yet.

Rob Holding - Crystal Palace have come in for the veteran defender, reportedly offering a permanent move.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Luton Town are interested in a loan for the midfielder after what seemed a likely move to Burnley didn't happen.

Cedric Soares - not much happening with the Portuguese defender at the moment. He'd been linked with various and sundry moves this summer, but none of them seemed to progress beyond speculation. Arsenal would like to clear his wages, however.

As far as incoming moves are concerned, don’t get your hopes up. Mikel Arteta gave a familiar response when asked about it earlier this week, that the club would be monitoring any opportunities that might arise. To me, that reads “we’re probably done” with purchases this window. That said, I wouldn’t put it past Edu & Mikel to pull a shocker. They’ve made a name for themselves not conducting all of their business in public — they might have something cooking behind the scenes.

A summary of Arsenal’s business so far this window: