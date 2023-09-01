Transfer Deadline Day Rumors and Confirmed Deals

Transfer deadline day is a wild, wacky, and wonderful time. Fans desperate for new players tracking planes, trains, and automobiles across Europe. Clubs telling you they’re not in for a player while he scurries in the back door to sign a contract. Managers saying a player is staying while the assistant coach is helping him pack his locker.
Here are the big, non-Arsenal transfer stories to monitor throughout the day, including deals already completed:
- UPDATE: Aston Villa have loaned-in defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.
- Saudi club Al Ittihad are trying to pry Mo Salah away from Liverpool. Reports indicate they may bid as much as £150M.
- Liverpool are close to signing midfielder Ryan Gravenbach from Bayern Munich for £36M.
- Manchester United are expected to make another approach for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, despite earlier reports they had pulled out of the pursuit.
- Tottenham are in for Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest for £40M.
- Nottingham Forest are set to replace Johnson with Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.
- Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53M.
- Chelsea have bought Cole Palmer from Manchester City for £40M + add-ons.
- Manchester United are close to securing a loan for Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham.
- Crystal Palace have bought Dean Henderson from Manchester United for £20M.
- Bayern Munich are pursuing Joao Palhinha, with Fulham prepared to let him leave if they can secure replacements.
- Fulham are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham as a replacement.
- Fulham are close to signing Alex Iwobi from Everton.
- Philippe Coutinho is close to a move to Saudi Arabia from Aston Villa.
- Wolves have signed Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City.
This post will be updated throughout the day. I’ll do my best to stay on top of everything!
Loading comments...