Transfer Deadline Day Rumors and Confirmed Deals

Transfer deadline day is a wild, wacky, and wonderful time. Fans desperate for new players tracking planes, trains, and automobiles across Europe. Clubs telling you they’re not in for a player while he scurries in the back door to sign a contract. Managers saying a player is staying while the assistant coach is helping him pack his locker.

Here are the big, non-Arsenal transfer stories to monitor throughout the day, including deals already completed:

: Aston Villa have loaned-in defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. Saudi club Al Ittihad are trying to pry Mo Salah away from Liverpool. Reports indicate they may bid as much as £150M.

Liverpool are close to signing midfielder Ryan Gravenbach from Bayern Munich for £36M.

Manchester United are expected to make another approach for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, despite earlier reports they had pulled out of the pursuit.

Tottenham are in for Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest for £40M.

Nottingham Forest are set to replace Johnson with Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53M.

Chelsea have bought Cole Palmer from Manchester City for £40M + add-ons.

Manchester United are close to securing a loan for Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have bought Dean Henderson from Manchester United for £20M.

Bayern Munich are pursuing Joao Palhinha, with Fulham prepared to let him leave if they can secure replacements.

Fulham are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham as a replacement.

Fulham are close to signing Alex Iwobi from Everton.

Philippe Coutinho is close to a move to Saudi Arabia from Aston Villa.

Wolves have signed Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

This post will be updated throughout the day. I’ll do my best to stay on top of everything!