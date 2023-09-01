Friday Cannon Fodder: closing time

Happy Friday, TSFers! We’ve made it through another week. It’s the big day! Transfer Deadline Day. The window slams shut* at 6 pm ET this evening. After that, you gotta dance with the one that brought you.

*The window in Saudi Arabia and Turkey remains open until next week, so it’s conceivable clubs could still sell to those leagues.

Some housekeeping / logistics for today. Soon after this post goes live, I’m going to get two other posts up — an Arsenal-related Deadline Day post and an everything else Deadline Day post so that y’all have a place to discuss both topics. Let’s keep the CF thread for the discussion question and other, off-topic stuff. I think that setup will help keep the conversations clear and separate.

So without further ado, here’s your CF question / prompt: what are some of your favorite Deadline Day memories? Remember Burofax? Peter Odemwingie driving 125 miles to try to force a move?

You know what, I’m going with a transfer window two-fer today. Please copy-paste and answer the following:

Best Arsenal transfer:

Worst Arsenal transfer:

Worst all-time transfer:

Enjoy today’s silliness. I’m hoping we get something truly wild.