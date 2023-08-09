Report: Charlie Patino to Swansea City on loan

Charlie Patino will spend the season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship, per Fabrizio Romano. It’s a dry loan — Patino will return to North London next summer, where he’s under contract through 2025. He burst onto the scene in 2021, coming off the bench to score in a 5-1 League Cup win over Sunderland but has only made one appearance for the club since. Arsenal were willing to entertain offers for a permanent sale this summer, but it would appear no satisfactory ones materialized.

The other possibility is that the Gunners have reevaluated their stance on Patino’s future, although that’s less likely. He’s considered one of the top recent Hale End prospects, but as weird as it feels to say this about a 19-year old, time may be running out for him. Think back over the other Hale End graduates to make it with Arsenal — they’d all had more appearances and promising performances by that age. He needs to have a big season to force himself into the conversation for the Arsenal first team. Right now, he’s not in it.

It’s the 19-year old’s second consecutive season in the Championship. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool, scoring three goals and adding four assists in a season that ended with relegation to League One. A season with 10th place finishing Swansea will give him another opportunity to develop and impress, whether that be the brass at Arsenal or potential suitors elsewhere.

There’s always the chance he makes a leap forward on loan. Central players tend to develop a bit slower than wide players because they are asked to do so much more in the middle of the pitch. Some players are later-bloomers, too. But the odds say that Charlie Patino isn’t likely to be an impact player for Arsenal, regardless of how much we want him to be one because he came through Hale End.

And that’s okay! He’s probably good enough to be a Premier League player, just not at the very top of the table. Turning out players that Arsenal can sell to help fund other business is an important secondary function for Hale End. £10M here, £20M there, and you’ve got a good chunk of a first team player transfer fee.