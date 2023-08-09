David Raya loan to Arsenal confirmed, option to buy

Do you smell what Edu Gaspar is cooking? That man is working at Michelin star levels right now. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is set to join Arsenal on a £3M loan with a £27M option to buy. The Spaniard is set for a medical on Thursday ahead of the move and will extend his contract with the Bees, which was set to expire at the end of the season.

It’s an excellent piece of business for the Gunners. The club has upgraded from Matt Turner backing up Aaron Ramsdale to David Raya, one of the best keepers in the Premier League last season, pushing Ramsdale to improve. Raya will reunite with goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana and the competition for the starting spot at Arsenal should help both keepers reach new heights.

And Arsenal have accomplished that virtually risk free. If Raya can’t cut it at a big club or it doesn’t work out for another reason, he goes back to Brentford and the Gunners are out £3M + wages. If he has a great season, Arsenal can trigger the buy clause, get Raya at or below market value, and have two top goalkeepers. From there, they could sell Aaron Ramsdale to essentially pay for the permanent move for Raya. They could turn around and sell Raya for a markup. Or they could keep both keepers for another season (or more) and make the decision on which to sell down the road.

Really though. I’m astounded at how good of a deal this is for Arsenal. The club even keeps that £27M in the coffers to be put towards bringing in another player this window, should the opportunity present itself.