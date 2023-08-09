Folarin Balogun Transfer News Update: Monaco bid, Inter Milan interest

Arsenal have received multiple transfer offers for Folarin Balogun in the past few weeks. Most recently, the Gunners rejected a £34M bid from Monaco, who are expected to come back with an improved offer. Balogun has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the French side, which isn’t uncommon for players to do in anticipation of a transfer and does not necessarily mean the move is going to happen.

Arsenal also rejected a £5M loan offer with a £30M obligation to buy from Inter Milan. In response, the Italian side cooled their interest, but after missing out on Gianluca Scamacca, are reportedly back in for the striker.

For now, Arsenal are sticking to their £50M valuation. And why shouldn’t they? They may finally be getting the bidding war they’ve wanted all summer. The Gunners would prefer a Premier League squad be involved because the PL is where the most money is, but they may have to settle for playing Monaco and Inter Milan off each other.

To the point about the Premier League — Rasmus Højlund just moved to Manchester United in a deal that could be worth over £70M. The Danish striker is two years younger than Balogun, but only scored 9 goals in 32 league matches for Atalanta last season. Balogun scored 21 in 37 for Reims. Arsenal have yet to receive an offer for Balogun worth more than £40M. That’s the difference between Premier League money and funds on the continent. And oh by the way, Højlund arrived at Manchester United with a back injury. Which would you rather buy?

It does not appear as if Folarin Balogun participated in Arsenal’s media day. If he did, the club have not made the photos available on the image search services as they have for the other players on the roster. Put simply: he gone.

Balogun has hardly featured in the Arsenal preseason. His only appearance was as a substitute against the MLS All Star team in Washington, D.C. He wasn’t part of the matchday squad against Barcelona because, according to Mikel Arteta, he was nursing a slight foot injury. He missed the Monaco match with a “thigh injury” and wasn’t in the squad for the Community Shield.

It seems clear that Arsenal intend to sell Balogun this summer. It’ll come down to who offers the most money for the United States international. Arsenal may sell at £40M, and if a club offers £45M, I think the Gunners accept.