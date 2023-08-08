Tuesday Cannon Fodder: forgetful

It’s Tuesday, the worst day of the week. But we’ll make it. Arsenal’s Premier League opener is four days away. That’s keeping me going alongside having Women’s World Cup matches on the DVR every morning to watch.

Last night, I had a brilliant idea of something I wanted to write about this morning for y’all. I probably should have written it down because when I sat down at my computer, I could not, for the life of me, remember what it was. So just pretend I wrote something eloquent about a fascinating topic.

I drafted my Fantasy Premier League team yesterday. The past few years, I’ve just been in a league with my family (and I’ve sorta run out of steam / interest in it down the stretch each time). Do we have many FPL players here? Would there be interest in a TSF league? Let me know in the comments!