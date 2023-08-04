Friday Cannon Fodder: movies

It’s Friday, y’all! As always, congratulations on making it through another week. It rained overnight and is misting this morning, which should make for a wet round of golf today. The course ate me up yesterday. I shot an even 100, which I guess isn’t terrible for the first round in a year and a half. When I was playing consistently, I was shooting in the low 90s and occasionally breaking 90. Today should be better — we’re playing my home course and it’s easier.

While we were playing golf yesterday, my mother and sister went to see the Barbie movie. They said it was “wild” but enjoyable. They did not, however, see Oppenheimer afterwards for the Barbenheimer double feature. Did any of y’all do the double?

I’m going to watch the Barbie movie when it is available streaming. I don’t think I’ve been to a movie theater since COVID. I enjoy movies but wasn’t a big movie theater guy anyway, and now I see very little reason not to wait for things to come to the various streaming services. What else have y’all watched recently that you enjoyed?