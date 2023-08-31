Thursday Cannon Fodder: window closing

Good Thursday morning TSFers. My thoughts go out to everyone hit by Hurricane Idalia and starting to recover in the wake of the storm.

It has cooled off nicely in D.C. and we’re supposed to have mild weekend weather before a high of 97 degrees on Monday. For those of you keeping track, that’s September 4th. 97 degrees. I count myself fortunate that the worst I have to deal with weatherwise is unseasonably hot temperatures.

Today, I wanted to talk a little bit about the close of the transfer window tomorrow, September 1st, at 11 pm BT (6 pm ET). I can hardly wait. Transfer season is fun — scouring the internet for rumors, learning about new players, and speculating about fit and roster building. The excitement of a new signing is a unique and enjoyable feeling.

But the window quickly gets tedious. The same rumors wind up recycled over and over. People start making stuff up, creating stories out of whole cloth with only a passing acquaintance with reality. It’s difficult to really get into the season while the window remains open. Deadline Day diverts focus from the fact that we’re three matches into the Premier League schedule.

6 pm tomorrow can’t come quickly enough.