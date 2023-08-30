Arsenal quartet named to PFA Team of the Year

On Tuesday evening, four Arsenal players were recognized at the yearly Professional Footballer’s Association awards ceremony when they were named to the official PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba, and Aaron Ramsdale were all deservedly recognized following Arsenal’s excellent 2022/23 season.

Our Gunners ❤️



Congratulations to Bukayo, Wilo, Aaron and Martin for being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2023

Unsurprisingly, champions Manchester City dominated the team with five inclusions alongside Arsenal’s four. The rest of the team selections were rounded out by Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The inclusion of four Arsenal players is a worthy reflection of how impressive Mikel Arteta’s side was last season. It also signifies both the end of a lengthy drought and the most Arsenal players included since the 2010/11 season, which saw three Gunners named to the side.

To give you a sobering reminder of the state of Arsenal before Mikel Arteta’s tenure, the last time any Arsenal player had been included in the prestigious end of year side was Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the sole Gunner on the 2019/20 Team of the Year. Before him, Hector Bellerín was named to the 2015/16 team.

Besides being named to the Team of the Season, Bukayo Saka was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award, another sterling accolade for the already-decorated English star, who has twice been named Arsenal Player of the Season as well as the 2021/22 England Men’s Player of the Year.

A moment to remember for @BukayoSaka87 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2023

With his award, Saka becomes the sixth Arsenal player to earn the award, joining Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fàbregas and Jack Wilshere. Not bad company to keep.

Now the four Arsenal award winners will turn their attentions to Sunday’s massive match at the Emirates against Manchester United. With any hope, they will put in performances worthy of their accolades.