Thursday Cannon Fodder: hitting the links

Good Thursday morning, TSFers. It feels as if the days are flying by as we approach the start of the Premier League season. I could have sworn that I was writing a Thursday CF just a few days ago. Obviously, it was a week ago — that is how that works.

Unrelated: Aaron Ramsdale shared his story with The Players’ Tribune. It’s excellent. Would highly recommend you take a few minutes to read it today.

I’m going to be out for most of the day today and tomorrow. My sister and her BF are in town from Switzerland. He’s a big golfer, so we’re playing a few rounds. I haven’t played in almost a year and a half, so that should be interesting. My GF “cheated” — she played with her mom over the weekend (and on the course we’re playing today!) so I’ll be the only one making a fool out of myself on the front 9.

Do we have any golfers around here — frisbee, mini, regular? I guess soccer golf is a thing, too. Where do you play? Do you have any good golf stories?