Friday Cannon Fodder: cooking

Happy Friday, TSFers! It worked well last week, so we’re going to stick with the new Friday thing of off-topic discussion threads to get y’all interacting with each other. Today, we’re going with an oldie but a goodie. I’m pretty sure we’ve chatted about this one multiple times, but we’re going back to the well: what have you cooked recently that you enjoyed?

Earlier this week, I made a Cajun Shrimp Pasta. It was pretty simple, but it takes a bit of time to properly make a roux, sweat the holy trinity vegetables (green pepper, onion, celery), and to clean and de-vein the shrimp. Add a healthy bit of Tony Cachere’s Creole Seasoning and that’s about that. It turned out really well and because I used two bags of pasta we’ve got plenty of leftovers, which was 100% my intention.

My mother is from Baton Rouge, so I like to make Louisiana-inspired food. I’ve written about it before, but I cherish the feeling of connecting with my family roots, even if I’ve never lived there. There’s a fishmonger at our local farmer’s market and once every month or two, we get cod and make fish po-boys. Slap some remoulade sauce on the right kind of bread (yes, there is definitely right and wrong bread for po-boys) and you’ve got something going on.

If you haven’t been cooking recently for whatever reason, what are some of your favorite things to cook? What have you cooked outside of your comfort zone that turned out well? Or poorly — funny kitchen fail stories are welcome, too.