Gabriel Jesus returns to Arsenal training

Gabriel Jesus returned to Arsenal training today. Sky Sports broadcast video of the Brazilian striker warming up with the main group at London Colney. Undoubtedly, Mikel Arteta will be asked about the striker’s availability at his Fulham pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. Saturday’s match will likely come too soon, but what really matters is whether he’ll will be fit to face Manchester United on September 3rd. We can be cautiously optimistic that with a week and a half of training under his belt, Gabby Jesus will be available for selection.

Gabriel Jesus is training with Arsenal ahead of their match against Fulham on Saturday pic.twitter.com/HIjp0G9F3q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2023

The Arsenal striker has been out of action since August 2nd, when he had a minor procedure (most likely a scope) to clean up his surgically repaired knee to relieve some irritation. At the time, Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian would be out “a few weeks” and that it wasn’t a major issue.

His return is a massive boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. I think people have forgotten just how good he was and how potent the attack looked last fall before he got injured at the World Cup. He looked back to that level in the preseason, and Mikel Arteta has said as much. Swapping Kai Havertz for Granit Xhaka on his left should make the attack even more potent and versatile than it was when Arsenal were setting the pace in the Premier League at the start of last season.

In other news, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding all trained apart from the main group. Nicolas Pépé and Cédric Soares were not seen training at all.