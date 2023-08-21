Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace match thread: London calling

Arsenal travel across London to take on Crystal Palace to wrap up Premier League Matchweek 2. Last season, Arsenal took both matches from the Eagles — a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in the opening match of the campaign and a 4-1 win at the Emirates in March. It was part of the Gunners’ impressive record in London derbies: 10 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses. Both clubs, by virtue of their opening weekend wins, have the chance to join Brighton and Manchester City as the only teams with two wins from two to open the season.

Palace have struggled against Arsenal of late, winning just one of the last eight contests between the clubs, a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in April 2022. But the Gunners have yet to face this version of Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, a side that plays a surprisingly open, attacking style. Under Hodgson, they’ve averaged 15.7 shots per game. They fired a whopping 24 shots in their 1-0 win at Sheffield United. Another big difference in today’s contest with Crystal Palace: no Wilf Zaha for the home side — the troublesome attacker moved to Galatasaray over the summer.

Oddly enough, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have lost all four Monday night away matches in the Premier League. I don’t think there is anything to that record, it’s just a strange coincidence. Similarly, the stat about Arsenal in London Derbies last season is more a quirk than anything else. The Gunners were a good team, you’d expect them to fare well in most of their matches, which include games against the other clubs in London.

Arsenal did have the best away record in the Premier League last season, taking 39 of 57 points on offer. The Gunners also kept 10 cleans sheets away from the Emirates. No other club managed more than six. The success away from home is a more telling, and hopefully repeatable, stat.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson both featured for Arsenal in the club’s behind closed doors friendly against Luton Town midweek. It was Zinchenko’s first action back from the calf injury that plagued him all summer. The Ukrainian’s return to full fitness is especially important for the Gunners given the long-term absence of Jurrien Timber with a knee injury. Nelson was on the bench against Nottingham Forest. Gabriel Jesus is rehabbing from his small surgical procedure on his repaired knee. Mohamed Elneny is still out.

Roy Hodgson will be without Michael Olise but will be happy the attacking midfielder extended his contract with the club in the face of interest from Cheslea. Will Hughes and Matheus Franca are both out. Marc Guehi, who limped off against Sheffield United, will be available for selection.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah





One change from last time out - Tomiyasu replaces Timber



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/mQsaIRSaPX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 21, 2023

Crystal Palace - Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

Monday night XI ✅@shophumm — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 21, 2023

WHAT: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

WHERE: Selhurst Park

WHEN: Monday, August 21st 12 pm PT | 3 pm ET | 8 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

