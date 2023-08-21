Monday Cannon Fodder: weekend in review

Good Monday morning, TSFers. Arsenal take on Crystal Palace later today to close out Matchweek 2 in the Premier League. The Gunners have the chance to join just Brighton and Manchester City as the only clubs that have played 2, won 2. One other note: Luton Town v. Burnley was postponed this weekend because the renovation of Kenilworth Road was not yet complete. It was a weekend of sending offs - 4 of the 8 matches played saw a player dismissed.

Nottingham Forest 2 - Sheffield United 1

The Trees scored early through Taiwo Awoniyi, who has 8 goals in his last 6 Premier League matches, and late through Chris Wood to take the points. Nottingham look a little frisky, but ultimately, they make too many mistakes that better clubs will harshly punish. Sheffield do not look at PL level right now.

Liverpool 3 - Bournemouth 1

The Reds are going to score a bunch of goals this season and concede a bunch. It remains to be seen if new signing Wataru Endo will shore up their midfield, but their issues run deeper than one player can fix. The addition of Tyler Adams should help the Cherries going forward.

Wolves 1 - Brighton 4

The Seagulls keep flying along. It will be interesting to see whether they can sustain their current level against better opposition and once the Europa League matches start. Wolves came back to earth after their excellent showing against Manchester United.

Fulham 0 - Brentford 3

The Bees are buzzing, seemingly not missing a beat with Yoane Wissa playing in place of the suspended Ivan Toney. It’s time to be concerned about Fulham. They were one of the luckier teams in the Premier League last season, and you always worry about what happens to those types of clubs when the luck dries up.

Tottenham 2 - Manchester United 0

A pretty poorly played, yet entertaining, match of football. Both of these sides will need to improve dramatically if they want to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City 1 - Newcastle 0

Turns out that on the road, playing against a top opponent, Newcastle aren’t the same club as at home against a 2nd-year Unai Emery team. It never really felt as if Newcastle were going to lay a glove on City. And Pep Guardiola’s side will definitely feel the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. Phil Foden is a quality footballer. He is not KDB. Sidenote: I think Foden and Julian Alvarez’s esteem benefits greatly from playing for Man. City. I think if either played for, say, Tottenham, they wouldn’t be nearly as heralded.

Aston Villa 4 - Everton 0

This wasn’t a bounceback performance from Villa so much as it was a clear example that Everton are terrible. The Toffees need major changes / improvement if they’re going to stay up. I look forward (with dread) to Arsenal dropping points against them.

West Ham 3 - Chelsea 1

The Blues do not look as though they’ve figured out how to defend. Actually (and not surprisingly), they look a team that really doesn’t know how to play together. Turns out bringing a new player in every other day makes it difficult for the squad to grow together. Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, two players who’ve been at the club longer than a few minutes, were clearly the best Chelsea players on the day. Sterling in particular looked back to his explosive, dangerous self.

James Ward Prowse was an excellent addition for West Ham. His play yesterday took me from concerned about West Ham staying in the Premier League to pretty confident they’ll stay up. If they can hold onto Lucas Paqueta, that is.