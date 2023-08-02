Gabriel Jesus Knee Injury Update

Gabriel Jesus underwent “a little procedure” to treat some discomfort in his surgically repaired knee, said Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal striker will be out for “a few weeks” according to the manager. Jesus has been dealing with the issue for a few weeks, and they decided to clean up whatever was bothering him.

While additional medical procedures are never good, it’s not uncommon to have an arthroscopic procedure to clean up a knee post surgery. While it’s not confirmed that is what Gabriel Jesus had done, from what Mikel Arteta said and the chatter online, that seems a pretty safe bet.

Arsenal will likely turn to Eddie Nketiah in his absence, as they did last season while Jesus was out injured. Nketiah is a fine backup, but he’s a backup. He scored a handful of goals in his first few matches after the World Cup last season, but his production tailed off the longer he filled in.

Arsenal were and are a different side with Gabriel Jesus leading the line. He was the biggest reason the attack looked so dangerous in the first half of last season. Leandro Trossard is a closer analog to Jesus from a playstyle perspective, but Mikel Arteta seems set on Nketiah as his second choice to lead the line. Other options include Kai Havertz, who led the line at Chelsea at times, and Gabriel Martinelli, who has shifted into the striker role with mixed results. Folarin Balogun, who is likely to be transferred, isn’t an option.

Hopefully “a few weeks” has Gabriel Jesus back in time to face Manchester United on September 2nd. It’s going to be close. The Gunners should be able to take care of business against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and Fulham. At least if they really are title contenders again this season.