Arsenal vs. Monaco Emirates Cup match thread: tune up

Arsenal host Monaco in the Emirates Cup, the final preseason match of the summer. After today, the contests (mostly) count. The Gunners take on Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend before the Premier League begins in a week and a half.

Arsene Wenger will be the club’s guest of honor at today’s match after his statue was unveiled outside the Emirates at the end of last week. I wrote a bit about what Mr. Wenger returning to the Emirates means to the club and to me personally. The short version is that Arsenal without Arsene Wenger in the stands and around the club felt incomplete. His return will mend a tear in the fabric of the club that has persisted for too long.

Gabriel Jesus was a surprise absence from the team sheet today. The club announced that he has a knee issue that is being evaluated. Reports are that at this point, it’s not thought to be a serious problem. With Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes starting on the bench and Gabriel Jesus not in the side, Eddie Nketiah will wear the armband for the Gunners.

Regardless of the result of the match, there will be a penalty shootout afterwards.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Monaco

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Thursday, August 2nd, 10 am PT | 1 pm ET | 6 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Arsenal.com for £6.99.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah