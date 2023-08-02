Wednesday Cannon Fodder: quiz time

Happy Hump Day, TSFers. As I write, I have the Argentina-Sweden match on DVR in the background. Next up is Jamaica-Brazil. The group stage wraps up tomorrow with Morocco-Colombia and South Korea-Germany. We have a day off on Friday before the knockouts start on Saturday.

Today’s Sporcle is a simplified version of Football Grid. You get a grid with countries and clubs. You’re given the player and you have to place them in the correct square. You only get two minutes, so you have to work quickly. You only get one guess per name, and you can skip to the next player using the arrows.

It’s an easier version the Football Grid that is making the rounds on social media. In that version, you don’t get player names. You have to come up with them yourself.

Both games are copycats of Immaculate Grid, which exists for baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. Enjoy!