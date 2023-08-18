Arsenal 2023-24 green adidas third kit released

Arsenal officially released the club’s 2023-24 third kit. Based on the release video, the club plans to wear the green and blue kits for away matches in European competition. The colors are inspired by the 1983 alternate kits, with a callback to the ‘90-’92 home kit with the AFC embroidery on the collar. The jersey features a simple cannon badge in place of the crest.

Europe never looked so good ‍



Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasfootball 23/24 third kit — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 18, 2023

Once again, adidas x Arsenal have knocked it out of the park with the release video. From where I sit, they’re leaning into the “Arsenal are just a fashion club” bit that makes the rounds online. But they’ve done it with the right amount of irony. Everything and everyone still looks darn good, too. You can’t tell me they don’t know exactly what they’re doing with this model-esque shot of Jurrien Timber followed by Kai Havertz slo-mo turning to the camera and rack focusing to him.

And then they give us Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba, and Declan Rice eating ice cream (?) together, decked (pun not intended) out in haute couture patterns. I’m sure the various prints they’re wearing have a name, but I’m not cool enough to know them.

But the clincher is probably Leah Williamson. There are no words. Nobody I know could pull anything close to that outfit off, but I want so badly to hang out with the people who can because of those pictures.

The entire thing looks as if it could have come straight off the pages of Vogue magazine. If that’s what they were going for (which I’d wager they were), they absolutely nailed it. And what else do you expect with Renaissance Man William Saliba calling the shots? Yes, I know he wasn’t actually the director.

Defender. French International. Creative Director.



Is there anything Wilo Saliba can’t do? pic.twitter.com/JvHJ3noUg1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 18, 2023

What do you think of the new 3rd kits? Will you be picking one up to add to the collection or will you be passing?