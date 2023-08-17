Alex Runarsson nearing Cardiff City loan

Runar Alex Runarsson is close to a season-long loan to Cardiff City, reports Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph. The Icelandic goalkeeper joined Arsenal in September 2020 for £1.5M on the recommendation of goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana. It quickly became clear that he was not a good fit, and he has spent his Arsenal career either on the bench or on loan.

Two seasons ago, he went on loan to Belgian side OH Leuven. He played in Turkey for Alyanspor last season, picking up a few assists with solid distribution. He unimpressive in the MLS All Star Skills Challenge, surrendering a record total points to Dénis Bouanga in the cross and shoot event (as if that matters).

The loan to Cardiff City will take Runarsson to the end of his Arsenal contract. He’ll leave the club on a free transfer this coming summer. Hopefully he’ll have a successful season in the Championship and will catch on elsewhere next year.

The Gunners still have work to do to trim down the roster ahead of the close of the transfer window on September 1st. Folarin Balogun is the biggest fish to fry, attracting interest from clubs across Europe, and expected to return a solid fee. Kieran Tierney is the next-biggest name that could be on the move, but with the injury to Jurrien Timber, Arsenal seem more likely to keep the Scottish fullback at the club this season.

Nuno Tavares appears headed to Nottingham Forest. Nicolas Pepe seemed close to a contract termination, but that has reportedly hit a snag — no matter, he’ll be moved on one way or another. Sambi Lokonga continues to be linked with Burnley. Rob Holding has been linked with a move away, but my gut is telling me he’ll remain in North London. Cedric Soares and Arthur Okonkwo might also be on the move.