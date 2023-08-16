Nottingham Forest bid for Nuno Tavares transfer

Nottingham Forest have reportedly bid for Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares, per multiple reports. The Gunners are reportedly seeking £12M for the 23-year old, who they signed from Benfica for €7M in 2021. Tavares spent last season on loan at Marseille, where he started brightly but faded as the season went on, including reportedly feuding with the manager Igor Tudor.

Arsenal need to trim down the squad before the close of the transfer window on September 1st, and Tavares is one of the top candidates to be moved on. The Portuguese left back returned to training with the first team the week before the start of the Premier League season after not joining the club on their preseason tour in the United States. Tavares wore #20 at Arsenal, but that shirt number has since been given to Jorginho. It does not appear as if Tavares has been assigned a new number, which suggests the plan was always to move him this summer.

As with the short windows between purchase and sale with Matt Turner and Auston Trusty, selling Nuno Tavares for a small profit is good business from Arsenal. The club bought a young, talented but raw player. He didn’t develop as expected / fit into the system. The club sold for a net profit. That’s a win. Making money, however minimal, on guys that barely played for the club and don’t have a future with it, is perfectly acceptable.