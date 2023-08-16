Jurrien Timber injury update: torn ACL, surgery for Arsenal defender

Arsenal confirmed that Jurrien Timber sustained an ACL injury and will have surgery in the coming days to repair the damage. The recovery timeline for an ACL injury depends on the extent of the damage to the ligament and whether other parts of the knee, most commonly the meniscus, are affected as well.

It’s a six month injury at a minimum and that’s in the best case scenario. Unfortunately, it seems as if Timber’s injury is more significant, which will likely push the recovery timeline to at least eight or nine months. He’s probably done for the season. It’s a cruel blow for a young player who had looked so good in preseason to have his debut campaign end after 50 minutes.

Fortunately, a torn ACL is an injury from which the vast majority of athletes recover without issue. It just takes time. One of the things you hear from doctors, physical therapists, and players is that even once a player is cleared to return to action, it takes a bit longer for them to feel confident in their repaired knee. It can sometimes take about a year to return to pre-injury levels. But Jurrien Timber should get there. My bet, without knowing anything in particular about his injury, is that he’ll be targeting being fully fit for the start of next season.

This season, Arsenal have a gap in their projected depth chart. I’m not sure they’ll be able to adequately replicate the role Timber was expected to play — that of a fullback capable of inverting to function as an additional midfielder in possession. But should they decide to dip into the transfer market, we took a look at some of the possible replacements.

Best wishes for a speedy and straightforward recovery, Jurrien.