Wednesday Cannon Fodder: pop quiz

It’s Hump Day, y’all. And you know what that means - Sporcle time! I hope that everyone is still enjoying the Wednesday quizzes. Are there any categories / subject matter that you’d like for me to branch out into? I’m concerned that if I go too far afield, nobody will be interested in the quiz.

Today’s quiz is 2023 Women’s World Cup Crests: you get the badge, you name the country. But you can’t just rattle off countries you know were in the WWC. You are given a particular badge and you have to ID the country. I got 24 of 32 correct but probably should have gotten two or three more.

I forgot to mention it, but yesterday was Gunner the rescue pup’s 1st birthday. Or at least it was the date that was picked for his birthday. I’m not sure the recuse organization actually knew what day he was born, but when we first took him to the vet, she said the 3-month rough approximation of his age seemed correct.