Arsenal announce David Raya loan, shirt number

Arsenal officially announced the acquisition of David Raya on loan from Brentford. The Spanish goalkeeper joins on a £3M loan fee with a reported £27M option to buy at the end of the season. The option, but not the price, was confirmed by the Arsenal announcement. Raya will wear number 22 for the Gunners. The move reunites Raya with Arsenal goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana, who had him at Brentford.

Said Edu:

We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League. With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.

Said Raya:

“I’m over the moon to be able to take this challenge in my career and make the step up. I’m really excited to get going and see how the season ends up. I spoke to the boss and he sent me the values of what Arsenal are about. The way that the club is going, it’s growing even more so it is a beautiful challenge to take and I couldn’t say no. I’ve seen Arsenal a lot for a lot of years and since [Mikel] came he’s made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club. The way the team plays out of the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team. I’m going to try and help as much as possible and we’ll see what happens.”

I’m not sure why the club decided to go with Stranger Things vibes for the reveal video, but I don’t hate it. It’s cool and mysterious.

It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta will deploy his keepers and who will win the starting spot. But David Raya didn’t join the club to sit on the bench as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale. He’ll make his Arsenal debut sooner rather than later.