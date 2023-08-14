Arsenal Women at the World Cup: Semi-finalists

Arsenal Women are guaranteed of involvement in the final of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. In told, Arsenal have seven players still in action during the semi-finals, with Sweden playing Spain on Tuesday (4 AM EDT/1 AM PDT/9 AM BST) and England facing hosts Australia on Wednesday (6 AM EDT/3 AM PDT/11 AM BST).

Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt, and Lina Hurtig could all be involved when Sweden play Spain. Ilestedt is Sweden’s top scorer, with 4 goals, including the first goal against Japan in the quarter-final. Ilestedt has a chance to win Golden Boot, should she score twice more. Blackstenius has just scored the once, but her running in behind—which Jonas Eidevall labeled as world class—could be vital for Sweden. The Netherlands’ got a lot of joy against Spain with Lineth Beerensteyn’s running, and Blackstenius could take advantage. Hurtig, who scored the penalty to eliminate the United States, will likely have a bench role.

Alessia Russo scored England’s winner in their quarter-final against Colombia, as the European champions came from a goal behind to win 2-1. The tournament has not been easy for England, who face Australia in middling attacking form. Yet, they have done enough to progress to the semi-final and much of the team is the same from last year’s Euros; in other words, they’ve been there and done that. Lotte Wubben-Moy is likely to be on the bench; she, along with Jordan Nobbs, Katie Robinson, Esme Morgan, and two backup goalkeepers, has not played a minute.

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley have been mainstays of Australia’s run to the semi-final. Catley and Foord’s combination on the left saw off Canada in the group stage, while Foord scored the opening goal against Denmark in the Round of 16. With Sam Kerr nursing a calf injury, Foord has moved from a second striker role to the left side role she plays for Arsenal, with Mary Fowler and Emily van Egmond playing centrally. Australia have momentum, and having beaten France in the 10th round of penalties, they have belief and the home crowd in what will be a fascinating encounter.