Kai Havertz meets Win, Arsenal team dog

It’s not often that you get an entire post based on an 18 second video, but noted dog lover Kai Havertz meeting the Arsenal team dog Win is worthy of the honor. I swear this post is in no way influenced by the fact that I myself have a pup named Gunner. Absolutely not.

When Kai met Win pic.twitter.com/Mr8nJpuUrm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2023

Mikel Arteta “signed” Win the chocolate Labrador in April to help round out the Arsenal family, to encourage connection and love, and generally provide positive vibes at London Colney. From the various videos of players greeting Win, like Gabriel Martinelli, I’d say the team dog is having exactly the intended effect. Everybody loves her.

In the video, Havertz says “I need to bring my dogs as well” to meet Win. The new Arsenal attackers pups (pictured below) are named Pooch, Summer, and Balou, from left to right. Despite my best efforts, I could not find the name of the dog in the middle, who seems to be a new acquisition since Havertz last spoke about his pack.

Havertz’s love for animals is not limited to dogs either. His family had a veritable menagerie as he was growing up, “a German shepherd, a cat, rabbits, guinea pigs, and there was a time we had a horse in the garden,” Havertz told Chelsea.com for a feature. He has a special connection with donkeys, too. For his 17th birthday, his parents gave him a sponsorship partnership with rescue donkeys that had been mistreated — he pays for their food and care and can visit them. There are now four donkeys next to the house where his parents used to live, and his family takes care of them.

We haven’t had prominent dogs at the club since Alexis Sanchez’s pups Atom and Humber. It’s always nice to have refreshing, wholesome dog content, so I’m looking forward to more from Win and Kai’s crew.

These are the kind of posts you get during the...dog days of summer. I’mma go ahead and GONG myself for that one.