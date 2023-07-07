Thomas Partey not interested in Saudi Pro League transfer

Thomas Partey’s representatives have informed the Saudi Pro League teams that have inquired about his availability that he is not interested in a move. Or at least he isn’t interested at the terms currently being offered. With the money floating around this summer there is always the chance that an SPL club come in with wages, bonuses, and incentives that change the calculus, especially when three clubs — Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr — are all reported to be interested.

James Benge of CBS Sports reports that Partey, if he were to leave Arsenal this summer, would prefer a move to Juventus. From where I sit, that move doesn’t seem likely because Arsenal will likely demand a meaningful transfer fee and Juventus aren’t in the best financial shape. Even though he’s on the wrong side of 30, Partey should bring in enough of a fee that Arsenal would be able to turn around and put the money towards another incoming this summer, likely a midfielder to back up Rice.

The imminent arrival of Declan Rice at the Emirates means that Partey’s place in the starting lineup, which was essentially locked in last season when he was fit and in form, is in jeopardy. Should Partey stay, the reduced minutes might turn out to be a good thing, helping the Ghanaian to stay healthy. When he was on his game, Partey was one of the best CDMs in the Premier League and arguably all of Europe. His dominant performances before the World Cup were a large part of why Arsenal got off to such a strong start last season.

That said, two years running, Partey’s fitness issues at the business end of the season have really hurt the club. As Bill Parcels once said, the best ability is availability, and the midfielder has shown an inability to stay on the pitch / perform at the top of his game for an entire season. As mentioned, the addition of Declan Rice to the roster might help with that issue, but it’s also not hard to see why Arsenal might want to move on entirely if the right opportunity presents itself.

My gut tells me that Partey will be at the club next season, but beyond that, who knows. He’s out of contract in 2025, and he’s not going to get an extension from Arsenal, which means the Gunners will likely try to sell him next summer. But he won’t command nearly the fee then (or maybe Edu will pull another rabbit out of his hat like he did with the Granit Xhaka sale).

From a purely footballing perspective and setting aside the personal reasons I’d prefer Arsenal cut bait with Thomas Partey, this may be one of those situations where it makes sense to let a player run down his contract. The Gunners need his quality and the midfield depth he provides to mount a title challenge and compete in the Champions League and to help bridge the transition into the Declan Rice era.

If things go smoothly this year and Arsenal are able to sign Romeo Lavia (or a similar player) either this summer or next, the club can look to sell Partey after this season. If not, two more seasons of a hopefully fitter and more rested Thomas Partey would be fine on the pitch, too.